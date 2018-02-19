By The Dialog

A preview of the Diocese of Wilmington’s 150th anniversary year with Father Joseph McQuaide can be heard on the Feb. 25 edition of Catholic Forum, the Diocese of Wilmington’s radio program/podcast.

Catholic Forum airs Sunday mornings at 9:05 on WAAI-FM 100.9 in Hurlock, Maryland and at 10:06 on WDEL 1150AM and 101.7FM in Wilmington or wdel.com.

After the program airs on broadcast radio, it is available via podcast at www.cdow.org/communications or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio Podcasts.

Father McQuaide, chancellor of the diocese, is co-chair of the diocesan sesquicentennial.