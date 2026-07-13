Catholic Forum: Five Years of Walking By Faith with Bishop William E. Koenig

Catholic Forum: Five Years of Walking By Faith with Bishop William E....

On this episode of Catholic Forum we’re jumping in the wayback machine to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Most Rev. William E. Koenig’s episcopal ordination and installation as the 10th Bishop of Wilmington.

This week’s interview features the first interview between former Catholic Forum host and Diocesan Communications Director, Bob Krebs and then Bishop-elect William Koenig a few days before his episcopal ordination on July 13, 2021.

Please join us in prayerful thanksgiving for the example of discipleship and servant leadership of Bishop Koenig these last five years! Ad Multos Annos!

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

Please like, subscribe and share.