Catholic Forum: Garrett O’Day on why the FSTC is too good to pass up for Maryland and Delaware

Catholic Forum: Garrett O’Day on why the FSTC is too good to...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Garrett O’Day, the Deputy Director of the Maryland Catholic Conference — the public policy entity which supports the Catholic Church in Maryland — joins the show to discuss the work the Conference does on behalf of over one million Catholics in the State of Maryland.

Because the Diocese of Wilmington includes the Eastern Shore of Maryland, our diocese is included in the Conference.

Garrett will explain more and this is a thought provoking episode about Catholic Education and faith in the public square.

You can find out more about the work of the Maryland Catholic Conference at mdcatholic.org.

And find out more about the Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to urge Governor Meyer and Governor Moore to opt-in to the tax credit program by visiting cdow.org/sayyes and making sure your voice is heard for Delaware and Maryland’s kids.

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!) Please like, subscribe and share.