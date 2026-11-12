Catholic Forum: NCEA President Dr. Steve Cheeseman joins Joe Owens to discuss Catholic education & the FSTC

In this special edition episode of Catholic Forum, filmed on location with PaduaTV at Padua Academy, Joseph P. Owens, Editor of The Dialog, sits down with Dr. Steven Cheesman, President of the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) to discuss the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit opportunity and Catholic Education more broadly.

Dr. Cheeseman joined us in the Diocese of Wilmington as part of his plan to travel to as many of the dioceses in the United States as possible and we are grateful that Dr. Cheeseman was also able to present at a professional development seminar for the teachers in our Catholic schools.

A huge thank you to Padua Academy and PaduaTV for all of their work on the production of this episode!

To learn more about the work of NCEA visit ncea.org/ and to find out more about the Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to urge our Governors in Maryland and Delaware to opt-in to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit visit cdow.org/sayyes

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640. And you can watch video interviews from our latest episodes on our YouTube channel: youtube.com/dioceseofwilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!) Please like, subscribe and share.

• YouTube: https://youtu.be/71rQCow4tak

• Audio/libsyn: https://five.libsyn.com/show/episodes/view/43717069