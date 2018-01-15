By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Last week, like others before it, brought a few weather cancellations, so the games are piling up. This week includes some rivalry games for both the girls and boys, although the girls have a decidedly busier seven days.

Girls basketball

Monday

Sanford (6-3) vs. St. Thomas More (8-1), 6 p.m. at A.I. duPont at the MLK Girls Basketball Showcase. The Ravens have won eight straight since losing their season opener, but they will face their toughest test to date against Sanford. Sanford shooters Olivia Tucker and Lauren Park will be matched by St. Thomas More’s Aniah Patterson and DahNaija Barnes.

Padua (7-4) at St. Mark’s (7-1), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans are playing just their second game since before the Christmas break, welcoming Padua in a snow makeup. Both of these teams are enjoying bounce-back seasons as they try to return the Catholic Conference to more than a two-team race.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (7-1) at Newark (4-4), 5:15 p.m.

Howard (7-2) at Ursuline (4-6), 7 p.m. The Raiders return home for just the second time this season to meet the dangerous Wildcats, who arrive at Ursuline having won five of their last six. Howard’s Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins and Na’leigha Wright will present a challenge to the Raiders, who will counter on offense with Maggie Connolly and Lauren Dorsey.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (6-2) at Padua, 12:30 p.m.

Archmere (6-4) at Appoquinimink (4-5), 1:15 p.m.

St. Georges (7-1) at St. Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Penn Wood (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Elizabeth, 6:15 p.m. The two basketball rivals meet for the first time this season. St. Elizabeth will try to defeat the Raiders for the first time since the 2014 state semifinals.

Boys

Tuesday

Cristo Rey at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Freire Charter (2-6) at St. Thomas More (4-2), 5 p.m.

St. Mark’s (6-2) at St. Elizabeth (7-2), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans visit a Catholic rival for the first time this week. The game matches the deliberate pace of St. Mark’s against the more fast-paced Vikings. Nick Leski paces the Spartans’ offensive attack, while the Vikings are led by Jordan Brown,

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Salesianum (5-4), 7:30 p.m. St. Mark’s concludes its week on the road at its biggest rival. The Sals have lost four of their last five and will be looking for energy from what promises to be a capacity crowd.

Saturday

Tower Hill (6-1) at Archmere (6-4), 1:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (5-4) at St. Elizabeth, 2:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Penn Wood (Pa.), 6 p.m.