By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

NEW CASTLE – St. Elizabeth was in control for most of its nonconference boys basketball game Jan 3 at William Penn, but the Colonials used their height advantage to mount the comeback and defeated the Vikings, 61-50. It was Penn’s fifth straight victory since an opening-game loss to Salesianum.

The Colonials trailed by four heading into the final quarter, but they turned that around in a hurry. Much of the damage was done by senior forward Buck Bowling, who scored 11 in the quarter, including going five of seven from the free-throw line. Bowling tied the game at 39 early on in the fourth, then put the Colonials ahead at 43-41 for the first time since early in the second when he went off glass with 5:25 on the clock. That bucket was part of an 11-point run that gave William Penn a 50-41 lead by the time it was done.

St. Elizabeth got as close as seven on two free throws by Nasir Brown, but the Colonials hit enough free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory. They attempted 20 in the fourth quarter, making 15. Jordan Harding was six of seven from the line.

The contest opened with Bowling putting on a scoring clinic. The senior opened the scoring with a short field goal, and after Jordan Brown tied it for the Vikings, Harding put up the next six points on a three-point shot and an old-fashioned three-point play. He finished with 13 in the first and 24 in the game, as he was held scoreless in the middle quarters.

A triple by Jordan Brown early in the second sparked a nine-point run for the Vikings that put them ahead until the fourth. The Vikings smothered the Colonials on the defensive end, creating a number of transition opportunities. Nasir Brown scored six points in the second, while Jordan Brown had six in the third. Harding helped the Colonials close the gap in the third, nailing a pair of three-pointers.

Harding had 18, and Gerrad Wall added 11 for the Colonials, who improved to 5-1. They play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Downington East (Pa.).

For the Vikings (5-2), Jordan Brown and Nasir Brown reached double figures with 19 and 13, respectively. They stay on the road to meet Salesianum this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.