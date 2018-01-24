By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

CLAYMONT – Conrad raced out to an 8-0 lead, and the team’s pressure defense wreaked havoc with the Archmere possession game as the Red Wolves took a 51-25 win in Diamond State Athletic Conference girls basketball on Jan. 23 at Moglia Fieldhouse.

Neither team could score in the first four minutes, but that’s when the spigot opened for Conrad. Ja’Nylah Whittlesey hit a short jumper, followed by two free throws from Alyssa Faville. Julie Kulesza got on the board next, and Whittlesey connected from 12 feet – all within 50 seconds – prompting a 30-second timeout from Auks coach Dan Pisani.

Madison Stewart stopped the bleeding for the Auks when she drained a three-pointer, and Sydney Yanick drew Archmere within two with an old-fashioned three-point play. But the Kulesza sisters, Julie and Stefanie, combined for the next five points, and the Red Wolves had a 13-6 lead after one period.

Conrad put the game out of reach with a dominant second quarter. The Red Wolves kept the pressure on and took advantage of Auks turnovers to create offensive opportunities and gradually extend the lead. As Archmere’s foul count grew, Conrad took several trips to the free-throw line; they converted 16 of 23 opportunities for the game. The Red Wolves finished the half on an 18-3 run.

Isabella Gioffre led the Auks (7-5) with six points. Their task gets no easier next time out as Caravel visits Moglia Fieldhouse on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

For the Red Wolves, who defeated Caravel last week, Julie Kulesza had 16 points and her sister Stefanie had 15. Conrad (12-2), which has won six straight, hosts First State Military next Tuesday at 4 p.m. before welcoming Ursuline for a top-10 battle on Feb. 2.