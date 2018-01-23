By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

It’s that time of year when the basketball postseason picture is starting to come into focus. The Catholic high schools are marching toward the playoffs, but they still have several key regular-season battles to go.

Boys

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (9-2) at Howard (6-6), 5:30 p.m. St. Elizabeth is enjoying a successful season, and while Howard has struggled, the Wildcats are 5-1 at home. LaMar Woody and Shawn Bowman give the Wildcats a strong outside-inside presence.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Tfiloh, 6 p.m.

Archmere (6-5) at Conrad (5-6), 6 p.m.

Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security (1-8) at St. Thomas More (5-6), 6 p.m.

Delaware Military (3-6) at St. Mark’s (6-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Milford (3-5), 6:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Salesianum (6-4) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The Vikings already own a victory over the Sals this season and look for the sweep in front of the rowdies of VK Nation at the St. E Center. Nate Thomas had 22 in the first game, while Jordan Brown added 16. The Sals, playing for the first time in a week, are 2-0 in true road games but have not played on an opponent’s court since Dec. 20.

Sunday

Caravel (6-3) at St. Mark’s, 2:30 p.m. The Spartans host Caravel in a rare Sunday tilt. The Buccaneers reached the state final last season, but St. Mark’s came within a whisker of upsetting them during the 2016-17 regular season. The Spartans will attempt to frustrate the Bucs’ run-and-gun approach with their usual deliberate offense.

Girls

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s (8-3) at Hodgson (10-2), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans will be tested in this trip to Hodgson, which has multiple offensive weapons, including Kayla Braxton-Young and Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson. The Silver Eagles’ two losses both have come at the hands of Catholic schools.

Conrad (11-2) at Archmere (7-4), 6:15 p.m. The Red Wolves bring their high-powered offense to Claymont to battle the Auks. Conrad, coming off a win over top-ranked Caravel, is playing its ninth straight game away from home.

Howard (8-3) at St. Elizabeth (9-1), 6:45 p.m. Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins and Na’leigha Wright lead the Wildcats into the St. E Center for a battle between two of the state’s top teams. Howard has the potential to score a ton of points, and they will need them against the Vikings, who get points from Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo and Alexis Lee, among others.

Thursday

Milford (0-10) at St. Thomas More (9-2), 5:15 p.m.

Caravel (7-4) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sussex Central (5-6), 6:15 p.m.

Ursuline (5-6) at St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. Thomas More at Sussex Central, 10 a.m.

Archbishop Prendergast (Pa.) at Padua (9-4), 1 p.m. A Dialog guarantee: the Pandas will win this game. Whether it’s the Wilmington Pandas or their counterparts from Drexel Hill, Pa., remains to be seen. Prendie was 10-5 heading into its game Tuesday against Archbishop Wood.

Wilmington Charter (5-7) at St. Mark’s, 2:30 p.m.