By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

BEAR – Caravel, the defending Division II girls soccer state champion, opened the season strong with a 2-0 win over Archmere on March 22.

On a cold evening, the Buccaneers controlled the play in the first half behind the play of sophomore Summer Stewart, junior Karli Cauley and senior Megan Bailey. The Bucs had five first-half corner kicks but couldn’t beat Auks keeper Kyra Giakas. She had four saves in the half, allowing Archmere to go into intermission in a scoreless tie.

The Auks picked up their first corner of the game in the 45th minute, but they could not convert. Caravel finally scored the first goal as Marie Pennington connected off a corner kick in the 48th minute. The Buccaneers’ stout defense prevented Archmere from getting too many quality chances, and the home team struck again in the 72nd minute. This time, they converted on a counter-attack, with Stewart pounding the ball past a diving Giakas.

The Buccaneers (1-0) will host St. Georges Tech on Friday at 6 p.m., and the Auks travel to Wilmington Friends for a match Friday at 3:45 p.m.