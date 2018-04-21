TheDialog.org is following the #CDOW150th as 135 people travel for a pilgrimage to France and Rome to commemorate the sesquicentennial of the Diocese of Wilmington.
DESTINATION (Day Five): If Italy is all about food, dinner in Rome seems to be a highlight for these happy pilgrims. See nine photos of the group below.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.
Members of the pilgrimage celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington enjoy fellowship over dinner in Rome.