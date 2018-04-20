By The Dialog

TheDialog.org is following the #CDOW150th as 135 people travel for a pilgrimage to France and Rome to commemorate the sesquicentennial of the Diocese of Wilmington.

DESTINATION (Day Five): St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

HIGHLIGHTS: After breakfast, we bused to St Peter’s Square for a tour of the Scavi, the underground remnants of the necropolis and the sight of the tomb of St Peter located many feet under the main altar of the Basilica.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “We had a wonderful tour of the Scavi. Our guide made it so personal. We were moved to be so close to the bones of St. Peter.”

–Cathy Norbury, Church of the Holy Child