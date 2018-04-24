HIGHLIGHTS: Our first stop was at the Basilica of St. Francis for a tour led by one of the friars. After the tour of the humongous Basilica and it’s lovely frescoes, we were taken to a small, humble chapel for Mass, the Cappella Romanica. We were surprised to learn that four parishioners from St Bernadette Parish in Harrington who happened to be vacationing in Italy and learned about our stop in Assisi, joined us for Mass.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It is fitting that our Mass at the home of St Francis of Assisi was in the most humble of chapels. The liturgies on this pilgrimage have been outstanding and always seemed to fit perfectly with the location. Monsignor Hurley’s homily was outstanding.”
— Millie and Bill Houck, Ss. Peter and Paul parish, Easton, Maryland.