DESTINATION (Day Nine): After breakfast, pilgrims boarded the three buses (blue, red & green) and took the three-hour trip to the Umbria region, the location of Assisi, the home of Saint Francis and Saint Clare.

HIGHLIGHTS: Our first stop was at the Basilica of St. Francis for a tour led by one of the friars. After the tour of the humongous Basilica and it’s lovely frescoes, we were taken to a small, humble chapel for Mass, the Cappella Romanica. We were surprised to learn that four parishioners from St Bernadette Parish in Harrington who happened to be vacationing in Italy and learned about our stop in Assisi, joined us for Mass.

After lunch, stops at the Basilica of St Clare and the Basilica of St Mary of the Angels rounded out our visit to the peaceful, country town of Assisi.

Upon arrival in Rome, we enjoyed a late pizza dinner. It’s hard to believe that tomorrow is our last day of the pilgrimage.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “It is fitting that our Mass at the home of St Francis of Assisi was in the most humble of chapels. The liturgies on this pilgrimage have been outstanding and always seemed to fit perfectly with the location. Monsignor Hurley’s homily was outstanding.”