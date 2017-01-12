By The Dialog

Buses are leaving from parishes around the diocese for the annual March for Life, which will take place Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C. These were taken from parish bulletins.

• The Church of the Holy Child in Brandywine Hundred in Wilmington is sponsoring a bus. The cost is $30. The bus will depart by 7:15 a.m. and return at approximately 6:30 p.m. Contact Nancy Frick at (302) 529-5738 or nancyfrick93@verizon.net.

• A free bus will leave from Holy Angels Church in Newark, but spots must be reserved. Contact Janet Grayson at janet@derighttolife.org or (302) 250-3023.

• The bus from St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes will leave around 8:30 a.m. and stop for dinner on the way back in Kent Narrows, Md. Contact Barbara Riggs at (302) 226-4947 or briggs@umd.edu.

• A bus will leave from Sacred Heart Church in Chestertown, Md., and will stop in Centreville, Chesapeake College and Kent Island. It will return to Chestertown by 5 p.m. It is free, although a $10 contribution is suggested to benefit Choices Pregnancy Center in Easton. Contact Kenny Platt at plattkpc@aol.com or (443) 926-2801.

• The Knights of Columbus Council 9053 will sponsor a bus for up to 50 people. It will leave from Ocean City, Md. The cost is $10 per adult. Contact Bill McGarrity at (410) 641-7592 or Tom Anderson at (410) 641-5752.

Groups from at least two parishes will attend the Youth Rally and Mass the morning of the march.

For those unable to go to Washington, Holy Savior Parish in Ocean City, Md., will have a rosary at 8 a.m., Mass at 8:30, continental breakfast at 9:30, a guest speaker and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. RSVP by Jan. 20.

Also:

Jan. 22, 4 p.m.: Holy Hour for Life, St. Ann’s Church , 691 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach. All are welcome.

Jan. 25, Noon: Rally for Life, Legislative Hall, Dover. Gather on the east side of the building by the statue to “be a voice for the defenseless unborn.” Speakers, then delivery of action postcard to respective representatives. I.D. is required for security. More information, Donna Latteri 862-266-1099 or Dlatteri2766@gmail.com