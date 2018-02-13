By TheDialog

From “Les Miserables” to “Pippin,” from “Addams Family” to “Godspell” to “Frogs,” stage performers and support staff have been working overtime to perfect second semester high school productions that begin as early as mid-February.

Readers become accustomed to reading about top-level athletes and their accomplishments through fall, winter and spring seasons each year.

While many students compete successfully in varsity and junior varsity sports, almost as many – or in some cases even more students — take part in late winter and early spring musicals and productions that do more than just stretch the entertainment dollar.

Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.

Many schools in the Diocese of Wilmington produce performances during the season.

Below is a list of some of the upcoming high school shows. We will update this list as more information becomes available.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICALS

The Addams Family, Padua Academy, Feb. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, 2 p.m.

Frogs, Saints Peter and Paul High School, Feb 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 4 p.m.

Pippin, Archmere Academy, Feb. 23-24, 7:30 p.m., March 2-3, 7:30 p.m.

Les Miserables, Salesianum School (including some performers from Ursuline Academy), March 2-3, 7:30 p.m., March 4, 2 p.m.; March 9-10, 7:30 p.m., March 11, 2 p.m.

Godspell, St. Elizabeth Upper School, May 4-5, 7 p.m.; May 6, 2 p.m.

Performance TBD, St. Mark’s High School, April 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; April 29, 2:15 p.m.