By The Dialog

ST. GEORGES – St. Thomas More’s boys basketball team trailed by a single point heading into the fourth quarter of its game at St. Georges on Dec. 16, but the homestanding Hawks dominated in the final eight minutes. They outscored the Ravens, 28-8, and captured the 72-51 victory going away.

St. Thomas More had a three-point advantage after a quarter and also at the half, but St. Georges rebounded in the third quarter. Nah’Shon Hyland, who scored 39 points earlier in the week against St. Elizabeth, led all scorers with 36. Joseph Rinarelli joined him in double figures with 12. The Hawks remained perfect at 5-0 and are back in action Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at William Penn.

DeAndre Gourdine paced the Ravens with 21, while Joshua Hayward added 10. St. Thomas More fell to 3-1 and will return to the court on Friday against Mastery Charter (Pa.) at 2:45 p.m. at Chester (Pa.) High School.

All photos were taken by Jason Winchell.