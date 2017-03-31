By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Senior Mike Drake scored a hat trick for Delaware’s top-ranked lacrosse tea, but Salesianum lost to Hill Academy of Canada, 11-6, on March 30 at Baynard Stadium. Hill (8-0) is ranked as the top team in one poll, and it showed early as they outscored the Sals, 6-0, in the opening quarter.

Michael McCannell scored the first goal of the game for Hill less then two minutes in. Keegan Khan and Josh Zawada added goals, and MCCannell tallied another for a 4-0 lead. Zawada and Khan both notched their second for the 6-0 lead.

The Sals found their footing in the second quarter as Patrick Drake scored on a man-up situation from a great feed from his brother. Brett Hobbs scored and then Mike Drake found the net on two straight, the second one on a laser shot that went in the top corner.

Tyler Stinson scored a goal in transition in the last minute of the half to give the visitors a 7-4 lead. The goalies stole the show in the second half; Salesianum’s Brady Emmi made eight great second-half saves. Drake scored his hat trick goal as he was taken down, but they trailed, 9-5, entering the fourth quarter. Zawada added two goals in the final stanza to leave Delaware with the win for the second straight season.

The Sals (1-1) face another challenge on Saturday as they host Easton Area (Pa.) at 11 a.m. at Baynard.