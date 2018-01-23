By Joseph P. Owens

Dialog editor

It’s not officially an epidemic, but it’s not as if you can go anywhere in New Castle County or most of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington schools and not get a touch of Super Bowl Fever courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC champion Eagles earned themselves a pass to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis to square off Feb. 4 against the New England Patriots after Sunday’s 38-7 walloping of the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

St. Mark’s got into the act with a gaggle of students showing their green while mugging it up during school celebrations, but the big news there was one of their own who is part of the Eagles team, or at least the organization. Josh Weldin, St. Mark’s Class of 2015, is currently working as an intern for the team’s field operations group. He spent time Sunday night with the NFC championship trophy, which of course is not the trophy the Eagles really seek. Their plan is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy a week from Sunday.

After a shout-out from The Dialog, numerous schools answered the call with Eagles fever photos of their own.

St. Edmond’s Academy, Ursuline Academy and Padua Academy all checked in.

Is this Green Wave hitting your school? Drop an image to jowens@thedialog.org and we’ll include you with the tsunami of Super Bowl sentiments.

See below for additional photos.