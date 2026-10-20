Federal tax law allows state residents to direct credit up to $1,700 off 2027 taxes for donation to Scholarship Granting Organization

“Pray. I ask that you pray that the governors and legislators of Maryland and Delaware have the wisdom and will to act before the Dec. 31 deadline. Pray that they will work always for the common good and implement policies that encourage human flourishing and provide the means through which families and children can be given opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.