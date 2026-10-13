From our very beginning, the education of children was of prime importance — cdow.org/sayyes

From our very beginning, the education of children was of prime importance...

“As we celebrate this year, the 250th Anniversary of the founding of our country, I am very mindful that from our very beginning the education of children was of prime importance. As Alexis de Tocqueville observed, ‘The founders gave America its laws, but it is the formation of children that gives America its future.’”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.