“The decision of whether to opt in or not has to be made by Jan. 1. If our states do not opt in by then, the citizens of our states would still be able to donate to a scholarship program located in another state that has opted in and they would receive a tax credit; however, the money they provided would stay in the state where their donation was made and, therefore, our own children would not benefit from donations made by the citizens of our states.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.