“As you may be aware, the federal government has approved the opportunity in 2027 for people to make a donation of up to $1700. (or $3400. for a married couple) towards a scholarship organization and, in turn, receive a 100% credit on their tax liability for that year. Any public or private school families whose income is 300% below the median income of the state (in the state of Delaware this would be anything less than $250,000) would then be able to apply to this scholarship organization for financial assistance to cover educational resources.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.