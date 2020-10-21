St. John the Beloved School takes ‘Stay at School’ field trip to the pumpkin patch: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The 4-year-old students at St. John the Beloved School arrived on Oct. 15 ready to have some fun. They put on rain boots and headed outside for their “Stay at School” field trip to the St. John the Beloved Pumpkin Patch.

The youngsters in Alison Albert’s class spent the week learning about the letter P and pumpkins. The 4-year-olds can tell you about the life cycle of the pumpkin and its parts.

Off they went. They said a little prayer for safe travels and they headed to their pretend school bus. After a short ride, the class ended at the pumpkin patch. They were greeted by a scarecrow, hay bales, cornstalks, flowers and a field full of pumpkins. Every child was able to search for the perfect pumpkin and unique gourd. After pumpkin-picking, the students gathered in an area to paint a face on their pumpkins. Next up was a little arm painting. The students were able to select a bat or pumpkin to decorate their arm. Lastly, the class worked in groups to use hay to stuff a SJB sweatshirt and sweatpants to create a St. John the Beloved scarecrow.

With a little imagination the preschoolers were able to experience their first field trip and create some lasting memories.