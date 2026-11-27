“There are certain requirements in order for an SGO to be allowed under the EFTC. Some pertinent ones are as follows: a. The SGO must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization, and must be authorized to do business in the state where it is dispensing scholarships b. The SGO must verify that students who receive scholarships have a household income no greater than 300% of the area median household income where they reside. c. The SGO must grant scholarships to at least 10 students. Additionally, it must serve students in at least two different schools. d. The SGO cannot allow donors to earmark donations to be given as scholarships for specific students, though we believe donors will be able to earmark donations for specific schools. e. 90% of an SGOs total receipts, not reduced by income, must be used for EFTC scholarships. If, however, 85% of an SGOs activities are scholarship granting activities, there will be a safe harbor which will measure amounts held only in a segregated account.”

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com