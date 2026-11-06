Whether we have school-age children or not, everyone should have a stake in education of the next generation — cdow.org/sayyes

Whether we have school-age children or not, everyone should have a stake...

“This is a good investment in the common good of our Catholic children and that of our Catholic schools. The opportunity is here to try it. It is up to us to miss it. Whether we have school-age children at home or not, everyone should have a stake in the education of the next generation of Catholic children.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.