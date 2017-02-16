By The Dialog

WILMINGTON — Trisha Medeiros, a former teacher and administrator at Wilmington’s Tower Hill School, has been appointed the sixth president of Ursuline Academy, the school announced Feb. 15. She will succeed Cathie Field Lloyd, who is retiring after 10 years in the position.

Medeiros is currently the head of the upper school at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Princeton, N.J. She also serves as the founder and director of the Stuart Center for Girls’ Leadership and as a teacher of social justice and ethics. During her tenure, the upper school enrollment grew by 19 percent and is at one of the highest levels in Stuart’s 52-year history.

Before going to Princeton, Medeiros, who is Catholic, spent 10 years at Tower Hill, where she held numerous roles, culminating in assistant head of the upper school. She also was an assistant college counselor, teacher, dean of students and coordinator of community service.

She has more than 20 years in education. She has a master’s degree in information science from Rutgers University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

“Having lived in Delaware for over a decade, I well knew Ursuline’s powerful reputation for developing confident, young scholars who make a significant difference in the world,” Medeiros said.

She will assume leadership in July, ahead of Ursuline’s 124th year. Under Lloyd, the school increased the depth of its global education program with Ursuline sister schools; expanded its leadership program; initiated an innovation center; and will break ground this spring on a new student life center.

Originally from Westampton, N.J., Medeiros and her husband, Norm, have two children, Ava, who is 12, and Mack, 9.