Catholic Men of Delmarva exceed expectations with 400 at first conference in Diocese of Wilmington — Day in photos

Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Matthew Leonard, the founder of the online formation program Science of Sainthood, was among the keynote speakers at the inaugural Catholic Men of Delmarva conference Oct. 3 at Saint Mark’s High school.
His audience was a group of men from around the Diocese of Wilmington.
Organizers said they exceeded expectations with 388 men in attendance for the first conference sponsored by the group in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Leonard delivered one of three keynote addresses; the daylong conference also included Eucharistic adoration, confession, a presentation on vocations, and a question-and-answer session with the speakers.
Bishop Koenig was the principal celebrant at the closing Mass.
Leonard suggested the group become familiar with meditative prayer, taking time just to be silent with no distractions. That, he said, will be the hardest thing they do. It involves finding a quiet time and space, quieting the mind, talking with the Lord internally, and praying for the grace to act upon what God shows you in prayer.
We have to make the decision to act, he said.
“The question is are you ready?”
Men talk at a break during the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Ed Roberts speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men attend the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Ed Roberts speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Father Michael DeAscanis speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Father Michael DeAscanis at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
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Father Michael DeAscanis speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Father James Gebhart speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Matthew Leonard speaks at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one-day spiritual mens conference at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday Oct. 3. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Men stand in line for confession during the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual retreat at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday October 3, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly listens to confessions during the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual retreat at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday October 3, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Men pray during the Eucharistic Adoration at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual retreat at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday October 3, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Men pray during the Eucharistic Adoration at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual retreat at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday October 3, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig prays during the Eucharistic Adoration at the Catholic Men of Delmarva one day spiritual retreat at St. Mark’s High School, Saturday October 3, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Nearly 400 men attended the Catholic Men of Delmarva men Conference Oct. 3 at Saint Mark’s High School in the Diocese of Wilmington. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens