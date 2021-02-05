Diocese of Wilmington issues liturgical guidelines as Lenten season approaches during COVID-19 pandemic

With Lent beginning in just a few days, the Diocese of Wilmington has released liturgical guidelines that reflect the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place. The coronavirus pandemic emerged in the United States during Lent last year.

Parishes have been adhering to the commonly accepted policies, including facemasks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene. Those “remain non-negotiable and are fundamentally rooted in protecting all people in our parishes and maintaining the health and safety of our community,” the diocese wrote to its pastors.

The obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains suspended by Bishop Malooly, the diocese noted.

The guidelines in effect are as follows:

For confessions, the priests and penitent must wear masks and be in a space that allows for proper distancing. Parishes should not hold reconciliation services with multiple priests.

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, ashes should not be administered by thumb on the foreheads of Catholics. Distribution without direct contact is allowed. According to the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments, the priest blesses the ashes and sprinkles them with holy water, then addresses those present once with the words, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The diocese notes that in much of the world, ashes are sprinkled on top of the head. In addition, a priest may use an individual cotton swab to trace a cross on a recipient’s forehead. Both methods require masks for both parties.

The receiving of ashes is not required, according to the diocese. “The faithful should recognize that their own internal disposition and intention to repent is the importance of Ash Wednesday and that the ashes are an external sign of that internal reality.”

Parishes may hold in-person Lenten activities beyond the celebration of Mass if they follow the gathering limits for Delaware and Maryland (up to 50 percent) and all safety protocols. Devotional practices, such as Stations of the Cross, may take place in person or virtually while maintaining the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines. As the weather improves, it may be possible to add outdoor activities, the diocese said.

The Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion, which is part of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and older children, will not take place this year as usual. It had been scheduled for Feb. 20 for Holy Cross in Dover. Bishop Malooly has designated all pastors and parish administrators the faculty to celebrate these liturgies as his delegate. Contact your parish for more information.

Changes have been recommended for the celebration of the scrutinies on the third, fourth and fifth Sundays of Lent to reduce the amount of movement in churches of the elect, or those unbaptized seeking full initiation into the church.

The distribution of palms on March 28 may occur after having been suspended last year. The diocese said more education about COVID-19 over the past 12 months has made this possible. It is recommended that several tables be set up with palm for people to pick up, but that those tables be distanced outside the church or in the narthex. Parishes also may leave palms in pews that are pre-determined as seating areas.

Specific guidance for Holy Week will be released closer to their celebration, although some general guidelines are available now. Washing of the feet is allowed on Holy Thursday, although it is optional and can involve fewer than 12 people if they can’t be properly distanced. Public adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is allowed.

Adoration of the Holy Cross is permitted on Good Friday, but kissing the cross is prohibited. Veneration should be via a bow or genuflection. And on Holy Saturday, the sacraments of initiation may be celebrated.