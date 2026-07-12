Kulp in Kenya blog: First day in Orarait and our hosts are putting on the dog … I mean, the cow — Photo gallery

Kulp in Kenya blog: First day in Orarait and our hosts are...

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Day 5 – Blessing of the Orarait Bore Hole/Well and Celebration.

Also a day of personal connection and relationship building.

Today we got to Orarait for the blessing of the bore hole and well. We were greeted by hundreds of people from the nearby villages, some local government representatives, and a member from the parliament.

We had a big feast in the school. I got to hold part of the cow that was slaughtered and roasted for today’s ceremony while the school teacher, Jonathan, cut pieces off to serve people.

Deacon Vince blessed the bore hole. We then paraded over to the celebration where we heard from local village leaders, elders, women’s choir, and local officials. We were celebrated with gifts and praise at the end of the celebration to show thanks from the community. This well will serve more than 10,000 people in the area.

As the day went on, ADHD Tyler started to kick in from listening to speeches so I walked around, talked and played, with the kids.

I met two people – Ester 16 year old female who wants to be a surgeon one day. I told her if I can be a doctor, she definitely can.

I met Benedict. He is a former teacher who now is running for local office. He travels around the country fundraising for schools for the poor and wants to bring an agricultural school to a local village Rombo to help them understand how to use the water they are now receiving. They want to teach the community how to plant foods (Cabbage, Tomatoes, Bananas, etc) and sell them to bring money into their community.

What a special day!