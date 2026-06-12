National Eucharistic Pilgrimage continues into the Diocese of Camden

Under a bluff of trees in Fort Mott State Park in Salem County, N.J., Bishop Koenig handed over the Blessed Sacrament at the end of the Diocese of Wilmington leg of the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

Camden Diocese Bishop Joseph Williams led dozens of worshipers in afternoon prayer after the group from Wilmington disembarked a vessel they boarded at the city waterfront. They made the one-hour trip across the Delaware River, arriving in South Jersey shortly before 2 p.m.

Bishop Williams offered brief remarks thanking the Delaware group for accompanying Jesus in the Eucharist and reminding the group that we’re fortunate to live in a free country “free to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“It’s only by fear of God that all of those virtues become fulfilled and perfected,” Bishop Williams said.

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage continued into the Diocese of Camden and is expected to conclude the weekend of July 4 in Philadelphia.