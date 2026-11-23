BELLEFONTE — Ninety years ago, St. Helena Parish was crafted from the boundaries of Christ Our King Parish in Wilmington. On Nov. 22, members of the Bellefonte church gathered to celebrate those nine decades with Mass and a meal.

Father Michael Carrier, the pastor, presided at the Mass, joined by the parish’s two permanent deacons, William Johnston Jr. and Joseph Cilia Jr., and three priests with ties to the parish. They were Msgr. Stanley J. Russell, who was the pastor for a third of St. Helena’s existence; and Fathers Charles Dillingham and William Melnick, both former parochial vicars.

“It is fitting that this parish bears the name of St. Helena,” Father Carrier said in his homily.

Helena, the mother of the emperor Constantine the Great, stood near the center of worldly power, “yet she gave her heart and her fortune to the true king,” Father Carrier continued.

For 90 years, he said, St. Helena Parish has demonstrated its faithfulness. Countless parishioners and employees have lived out the Gospel reading from Matthew in which Jesus returns and separates people as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, those who served the least among us.

“Their stories are the real history of our parish,” Father Carrier said.

His hope for the future of St. Helena’s is that the people of the parish let Christ rule in our hearts, reign in our families and reign in our community.

After Mass, the group moved to Masci Hall, where parishioners enjoyed a catered lunch and had the opportunity to walk down memory lane through photos of parish athletic teams, sacramental celebrations and other events.

Photos by Mike Lang.