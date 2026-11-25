WILMINGTON – Thanksgiving came early to students at St. Peter Cathedral School.

Thirty students and some staff members from Saint Mark’s High School visited the school in Wilmington on Nov. 24, traveling on two school buses that transported not only them, but a Thanksgiving dinner for every student at St. Peter’s.

The sidewalk outside the school filled quickly with bags and boxes of turkeys, canned goods and other Thanksgiving staples. The Spartans, getting direction from Saint Mark’s director of mission and ministry Mike LoSapio and St. Peter Cathedral principal Karen Banta, carried them to their designated classroom.

Banta said the idea for this project came from Saint Mark’s.

“They just reached out and asked if this was something we’d be interested in partnering with, and we said absolutely,” she said.

LoSapio said direct service to the less fortunate is a priority at Saint Mark’s.

“Also our kids, they can put a face with the name,” he said. “I thought this would be such a great way to have kids who kind of do have a lot give kids who don’t have as much, and they can directly deliver them to the kids.”

There was a representative from each homeroom at Saint Mark’s. Their duties included not only delivering the food, but serving the donated lunch that followed, reading to the younger grades and playing with students at recess. The enthusiasm was evident.

Kaitlyn Jankiewicz, a freshman, said she wanted to be there because it was important to Saint Mark’s, and she didn’t want to see anyone go without on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday where you’re supposed to be grateful, and it’s hard to be grateful if you don’t have anything,” she said. “So, I wanted to show them that they do have things, and people are here for them.”

Her classmate, Tyler Karch, thought about his own family when he learned about the students.

“I came out here because I heard some of them don’t have their moms and dads, and it made me think of my family and how I like to have dinner with them. It made me want to help them,” he said.

Saint Mark’s students collected all of the food. Karch said it wasn’t difficult to get enough to feed every St. Peter’s family.

“I think it’s good that we’re able to give them this much food just by asking,” he said.