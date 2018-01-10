By The Dialog

The 10th annual Festival of Spirituals will take place Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at St. Helena’s Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington.

Hosted by the St. Helena’s Church Choir, the theme for this year’s concert is “We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace.” There will be special recognition for the music of Moses Hogan, a modern master of spirituals, who died fifteen years ago.

Each of the participating choirs will perform its own set, followed by a group finale.

In addition to St. Helena’s, participating choirs include the Choir School of Delaware, the Perryville High School Chamber Choir, the DuPont Diversity Choir, and the newly-formed Ecumenical Choir of North Wilmington, which consists of singers and directors from Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Concord Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, St. Helena’s Catholic Church, and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

A free will offering will be taken to benefit United Methodist Committee on Relief, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, and Lutheran World Relief.

For more information, call (302) 888-1743.