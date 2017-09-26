By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Three goals in a 1:15 span early in the first half proved to be plenty for Ursuline, as the Raiders defeated Newark, 7-0, in nonconference field hockey on Sept. 25 at Serviam Field. Caroline Taylor scored two of those goals on her way to a hat trick, and Anna Shearer added a goal and two assists.

The Raiders were in complete control on the blazing afternoon, with temperatures near 90 degrees. The heat didn’t seem to bother the hosts, however, as they outshot the Yellowjackets, 33-0, and kept their opponents from venturing over the midfield line on more than a few occasions.

Taylor got things started at the 26:11 mark, scoring from the top of the circle. It took just 15 seconds for Ursuline to double its advantage. This time, Jordan Kenney corraled a loose ball off a shot from Shearer and sent it home from in close. The three-goal burst was completed a minute later, when Kenney had a shot blocked, only to see Taylor drill the rebound into the cage.

Taylor, a junior, finished off her hat trick at the 21:36 mark, scoring off a crossing pass from Kelsey Olmstead. It was Olmstead’s turn next, as she chipped the ball behind the Yellowjackets’ keeper. Shearer was credited with her second assist. The Raiders dominated possession but did not score again until 7:22 remained in the half. This time, Shearer scored.

Jane Lyons closed out the scoring with a goal late in the contest, with the assist going to Katherine Shroyer. Cleo Troy picked up her third shutout of the season.

The Raiders improved to 4-1. They will travel to St. Mark’s on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Newark (0-4) will look to turn its fortunes around Wednesday at 3:45 at Middletown.