By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

CLAYMONT – Nicole Witherell had two goals and an assist to lead Archmere to a 6-1 home victory in Diamond State Athletic Conference girls soccer on March 27. The Auks improved to 2-1 in their 2017 home opener.

Witherell struck first in the 31st minute after an interception by the Auks. Dara Dawson drove down the left side and sent a shot toward Red Wolves keeper Sarah Jefferson. Jefferson stopped that one, but Witherell followed from the other side and chipped it in for the 1-0 lead. That was all of the scoring in the first half.

Archmere put the game away with three goals in a six-minute stretch during the second half. Before the Auks scored, however, Jefferson kept Conrad within a goal with an overhead save on a point-blank shot from 15 yards out. The Auks’ pressure eventually paid dividends.

Leah DaCosta finally solved Jefferson in the 51st minute, taking the ball near midfield and splitting three defenders, then sending the ball low to the left of Jefferson. Two minutes later, Witherell scored again, this time low to the keeper’s right.

DaCosta’s second goal was a thing of beauty. Witherell took a nice through pass down the right side. As she neared the end line, DaCosta called out “Nicole” from the front of the net. Witherell’s cross found DaCosta in stride, and the senior hit the open net.

Conrad found some offense following that goal, and the Red Wolves got on the scoreboard in the 60th minute. Eighth-grader Callie Skurla beat Auks keeper Kyra Giakas low to the short side for her first high school tally.

Archmere would score twice more, by Melina Reilly and H. Berkowitz.

The Auks outshot the Red Wolves, 25-3, and had six corners. Conrad did not earn a corner kick. Archmere is home against Dover on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Red Wolves (0-3) travel to Delcastle Wednesday at 4 p.m.