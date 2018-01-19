By The Dialog

Catholic Charities Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington again asks all its communities to “Stock the Pantry” by contributing nonperishable food goods in order for the agency to meet the continued high demand for emergency food distributions. The food drive will continue throughout the month of February. Donors can drop off food and grocery store gift cards

at Catholic Charities locations during regular business hours.

“The holiday season of giving has just passed, but hunger for many of the families in our communities is a daily occurrence,” said Richelle A. Vible, Catholic Charities executive director. “One in five residents in our Diocese don’t have a secure source of food. Families should not have to choose between making a rent, mortgage or utility payment and buying food. The donations of food that we receive from our neighbors help us meet the demand we see every day.”

Catholic Charities coordinates food cooperative programs at its Thrift Center in Wilmington, Casa San Francisco in Milton, and at Seton Center in Princess Anne, Maryland. Residents can apply for membership in the programs by contacting the location closest to them: the Thrift Center at 302-764-2717, Casa San Francisco at 302-684-8694, or Seton Center at 410-651-9608. For those in crisis in need of food, Casa and Seton Center operate emergency food pantries.

Currently, Catholic Charities serves over 3,000 households each year through all its food assistance programs.

In addition to nonperishable food and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities will also accept monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food distribution programs. Each distribution is valued at $50. To make an online monetary donation, visit Catholic Charities’ website, www.cdow.org/charities and click the DONATE button. Under “Please designate my gift to the following ministry” choose Food Assistance.

Catholic Charities will accept donations at its locations Monday through Friday between 9 am to 4 pm. Drop off food donations at:

Main Office

2601 W 4th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-655-9624

Bayard House*

300 Bayard Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-654-1184

Marydale Retirement Village

135 Jeandell Drive

Newark, DE 19713

302-368-2784

Kent County Office

2099 S DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901

(302) 674-1600

Sussex County Office

404 S Bedford Street, Ste 9

Georgetown, DE 19947

302-856-9578

Casa San Francisco*

127 Broad Street

Milton DE 19968

302-684-8694

Seton Center

30632 Hampden Avenue

Princess Ann, MD 21853

410-651-9608

Suggested items for donation include nonperishable and shelf stable items. Catholic Charities needs the following items:

• canned meats [chicken, tuna, salmon,], vegetables and fruit

• canned meals [soup, chili, stew, corned beef hash]

• dried and canned beans

• boxes of pasta, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cereal, oatmeal, and

pancake mix

• jars of peanut butter and jelly

• juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa mix, instant breakfasts

• shelf-stable milk – canned, dry, evaporated, or U.H.T. fluid milk in

aseptic containers

• baby food and cereal

• condiments like spreads, ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce,

pickles and syrup

• cleaning products

• personal hygiene items

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 185 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The diocese will observe its 150th anniversary with a year-long celebration beginning March 3, 2018. Information is available at www.cdow.org/150th.

* Casa San Francisco and Bayard House can accept donations 7 days a week. Please call ahead before making a donation.