By The Dialog

SCRANTON, Pa. – Sister M. Antoinette Boask, a member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Jan. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 94 and had been a member of the IHM Sisters for 76 years.

Sister Antoinette ministered primarily in education, including at St. Matthew’s School in Wilmington from 1961-67. She spent most of her religious life in Pennsylvania, although she also taught in Maryland and New York. She was a teaching assistant in East Stroudsburg, Pa., until 2013.

Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Jan. 23 from 3-5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. The funeral Mass will be Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Burial will in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.