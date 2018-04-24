By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

CLAYMONT – Archmere’s Anna Garcia scored in the fourth minute, and the Auks were never in trouble in a 9-0 shutout of Red Lion Christian in Diamond State Athletic Conference girls soccer April 23.

After Dara Dawson beat Red Lion keeper Maya Muldrow to the far side in the 13th minute to double the Auks’ lead, it was Garcia’s half. The freshman put the game out of reach with three goals in four minutes; she finished with those four tallies.

The first of Garcia’s three-goal outburst came in the 14th, when she took a pass from Karena Wursthorn, dribbled between two defenders and blasted a shot with her left foot from 25 yards out into the upper reaches of the net. Two minutes later, she intercepted a Lions clearing attempt and sent a shot that hit the keeper’s right arm and went up into the top shelf. Finally, in the next minute, Nicole Witherell sent a crossing pass directly on to the foot of Garcia, who tapped it in.

Muldrow helped keep the score 5-0 for most of the remainder of the first half with some impressive saves. The best of the lot came in the 31st, when Melina Reilly took a pass from Maxine Hendrix at point-blank range, but Muldrow smothered the attempt.

At the other end, Auks goalkeeper Kyra Giakas kept the Lions off the board with a diving punch of a shot in te 36th minute. Archmere added one more first-half goal as Reilly knocked in a cross from Annika Siddall.

The Auks added second-half goals by Dawson, Julia Kochie and Reilly. Archmere finished with 26 shots and five corner kicks. Giakas recorded seven saves. The Auks (7-1) tussle with Wilmington Friends at home on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Muldrow had 15 saves for the Lions, who fell to 2-5. The team had seven shots and three corner kicks. The Lions host Tri-State Christian (Md.) at 5 p.m. Friday.