For The Dialog
The second week in January sees some top-10 teams battling for some early season breathing room. This week also sees some nationally ranked teams playing Ursuline and St Elizabeth.
Monday
St. Mark’s (3-3) at Delaware Military Academy (5-2), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans have won two in a row and look for the road upset against a Seahawks team that has won five straight after an 0-2 start.
Archbishop John Carroll (Pa.) (7-0) at Ursuline (7-1), 6 p.m. The Raiders face a stiff out-of-state test. No. 1 Ursuline seeks its seventh win in a row and to hand Carroll its first loss this season.
Tuesday
Milford (4-5) at St Elizabeth (3-5), 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Christiana (3-4) at St Thomas More (6-1) 4:45 p.m. The Ravens look to keep up their winning ways at home against the Vikings.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.
Concord (6-1) at Archmere (8-2), 6:15 p.m. The Raiders, ranked eighth, have been playing well since a lost to Caravel before Christmas. No. 7 Archmere has played great defense all season.
Padua (2-6) at Newark Charter (4-5), 6:15 p.m. The Pandas are coming off a tough week and would like a road win to build their confidence.
Caravel (6-3) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The fifth-ranked Buccaneers looked good last week in beating previously undefeated Conrad on the road and now head to No. 6 St. Elizabeth. The Vikings have played a tough local and national schedule.
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.) (5-4), at Philadelphia University, time TBA.
St Elizabeth vs. Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) (7-2), at Philadelphia University, 4 pm.