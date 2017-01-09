By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The second week in January sees some top-10 teams battling for some early season breathing room. This week also sees some nationally ranked teams playing Ursuline and St Elizabeth.

Monday

St. Mark’s (3-3) at Delaware Military Academy (5-2), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans have won two in a row and look for the road upset against a Seahawks team that has won five straight after an 0-2 start.

Archbishop John Carroll (Pa.) (7-0) at Ursuline (7-1), 6 p.m. The Raiders face a stiff out-of-state test. No. 1 Ursuline seeks its seventh win in a row and to hand Carroll its first loss this season.

Tuesday

Milford (4-5) at St Elizabeth (3-5), 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Christiana (3-4) at St Thomas More (6-1) 4:45 p.m. The Ravens look to keep up their winning ways at home against the Vikings.