For The Dialog
The calendar turns to Febuary and the girls’ basketball season is winding down. This week brings some key matchups.
Tuesday
Northeast at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:15 p.m.
St. Thomas More (9-4) at Milford (7-6), 6:15 p.m.
Newark Charter (7-8) at Archmere (9-4), 6:15 p.m. The Auks start a busy week with a conference home game against a Patriots team looking to get back to .500 on the season.
St. Mark’s (3-10) at Caesar Rodney (13-1), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans look to end a seven-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy on the road against the No. 3 Riders.
Padua (3-9) at Ursuline (12-1), 7:30 p.m. The top-ranked Raiders are coming off a double-overtime win against Cardinal O’Hara when sophomore Alisha Lewis hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer. The Pandas have played a tough schedule, and the young team looks for the road upset.
Thursday
St. Thomas More at Tatnall (7-8), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Conrad (12-1), 5 p.m. The Auks look for revenge after losing to Conrad, 45-44, on Dec. 13. Conrad has won five in a row.
St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth (7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Hun School (N.J.) (5-7) at Padua, 11 a.m.
St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The Vikings and Auks always play close games that are intense, and this time they are both ranked in the top 10.
Wilmington Christian (2-8) at St. Mark’s, 12:15 p.m.
Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (8-6), 1:30 p.m. The Raiders head to the beach to meet a Vikings team that dealt Caesar Rodney its first loss of the season last week.