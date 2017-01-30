By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The calendar turns to Febuary and the girls’ basketball season is winding down. This week brings some key matchups.

Tuesday

Northeast at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More (9-4) at Milford (7-6), 6:15 p.m.

The Auks start a busy week with a conference home game against a Patriots team looking to get back to .500 on the season.

St. Mark’s (3-10) at Caesar Rodney (13-1), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans look to end a seven-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy on the road against the No. 3 Riders.

Padua (3-9) at Ursuline (12-1), 7:30 p.m. The top-ranked Raiders are coming off a double-overtime win against Cardinal O’Hara when sophomore Alisha Lewis hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer. The Pandas have played a tough schedule, and the young team looks for the road upset.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Tatnall (7-8), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Conrad (12-1), 5 p.m. The Auks look for revenge after losing to Conrad, 45-44, on Dec. 13. Conrad has won five in a row.

St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth (7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Hun School (N.J.) (5-7) at Padua, 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The Vikings and Auks always play close games that are intense, and this time they are both ranked in the top 10.

Wilmington Christian (2-8) at St. Mark’s, 12:15 p.m.

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (8-6), 1:30 p.m. The Raiders head to the beach to meet a Vikings team that dealt Caesar Rodney its first loss of the season last week.