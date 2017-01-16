Monday

St. Thomas More (8-1) vs. Concord (7-1), 2 p.m. at Howard. The young Ravens meet a tough test in the sixth-ranked Raiders as they start a busy week against three tough teams. The Raiders looked strong against Archmere on Friday night. 2 p.m. at Howard. The young Ravens meet a tough test in the sixth-ranked Raiders as they start a busy week against three tough teams. The Raiderslooked strong againston Friday night.

Tuesday

St. Thomas More at Cape Henlopen (6-4), 6:15 p.m.

William Penn (6-3) at St. Mark’s (3-5), 7:15 p.m. This is a busy week for the Spartans, and they begin at home against a good Colonials team.

Wednesday

Ursuline (9-1) at Howard (8-3), 5 p.m. The top-ranked Raiders beat two more tough out-of-state teams last week and travel to meet No. 8 Howard.

Thursday

Sussex Central (7-3) at St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.

St Elizabeth (4-6) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The fifth-ranked Vikings look to build on their win against Caravel last week, while the Spartans are gunning for the home upset.

Friday

Milford (5-5) at St Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at St. Georges Tech (4-6), 1:30 p.m.