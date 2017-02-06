By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The girls’ basketball regular season is winding down, with less than 3 weeks left. This week is busy and filled with some great Catholic matchups as the postseason nears.

Monday

Delmarva Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Thomas More (10-5) at Dickinson (5-10), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (5-10) at Archmere (10-6), 6:15 p.m. The Auks celebrate senior night as they look to bounce back from a tough loss to St. Elizabeth on Saturday. The Force look to end a three-game losing streak.

St. Mark’s (4-12) at Padua (3-11), 7:30 p.m. The Pandas start a busy week hosting the rival Spartans looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Spartans. The Spartans ended a nine-game losing streak last time out.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (9-6) at Ursuline (14-1), 7:30 p.m. The Raiders have won 13 in a row and in some rankings are top 30 in the nation. The Vikings have won seven of eight since falling to the Raiders on Jan. 4. The Raiders face three teams in the top five as the season winds down. It might be a good idea to pick up tickets early for this one.

Thursday

Concord (12-2) at Padua, 5:15 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston Day, 5 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Christian (2-10), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Sussex Tech (11-3) at St. Thomas More, 11 a.m. The battle of the Ravens as each team goes for a signature win before the state tournament begins.

Padua at St. Andrew’s (3-11), 2 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Mark’s, 7 p.m.