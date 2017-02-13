Tuesday

Archmere at Archmere 5:15 p.m. The Auks finish the regular season with two tough games on back-to-back nights. The Seahawks lost to the Auks in their season opener and look for revenge on their home floor.

St. Elizabeth (9-7) at William Penn (9-8), 5:15 p.m. The Vikings look to spoil senior night for the Colonials and get some momentum as the s tate t ournament looms.

St. Mark’s (4-14) at Wilmington Charter (6-11), 6:30 p.m.

Concord (13-2) at Padua (5-11), 7:30 p.m. The Pandas have won two straight, but now they face the seventh-ranked Raiders, who are undefeated on the road this year.

Wednesday

Archmere at A.I. DuPont (14-4), 6:15 p.m. The ninth-ranked Auks travel to the eighth-ranked Tigers looking for the road win in their regular-season finale.

Padua at Caravel (11-5), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas look to upset the fourth-ranked Buccaneers and spoil their senior night.

Thursday

Conrad (16-1) at St Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans face the Red Wolves on senior day looking to upset the sixth-ranked team.

Glasgow (5-11) at St. Thomas More (11-6), 5 p.m. The Ravens look for the win on senior night.

Sanford (16-2) at Ursuline (16-1), 7 p.m. The top-ranked Raiders host the No. 2 Warriors; both teams are undefeated in the state. The Raiders guards have been great this year while the young Warriors can score early and often. Get tickets in advance, and arrive early to find parking.

Saturday

Padua at St Elizabeth, 1:45 p.m.

St. Andrews (3-11) at St. Thomas More 3 p.m.

Caravel at Ursuline, 7 p.m. The Raiders get the fourth-ranked Buccaneers in another premier matchup. This is the Raiders’ last home game of the regular season.

This is the last full week of games and we have the top two ranked teams meeting head-to-head, and some other key matchups as the tournament nears.