By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The spring sports season begins this week, and there are a lot of early season showdowns. Now, if only the weather will cooperate.

Softball

Wednesday

Archmere at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m. The Auks look to get off to a good start as they open with five straight road games. Red Lion was a playoff team last year and has some great hitters.

Padua at A.I. duPont, 3:45 p.m. The Pandas start the year with a couple of road games as they look for to begin strong.

St. Thomas More at Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.), 4 p.m.

William Penn at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Spartans start a busy week with three home games in four days.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Vikings and Spartans meet in an early Catholic game.

North Caroline (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Bohemia Manor (Md.), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.) at Kent Island, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Dover at St. Thomas More, 10 a.m.

Padua at Hodgson, 11 a.m.

Caesar Rodney at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday

Ursuline at Concord, 3:45 p.m. The battle of Raiders finds Ursuline on the road to start the season.

Archmere at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. This is a battle of two good teams to start the season. The Auks won last year, 5-4, and this one could be better then that.

Ss. Peter and Paul (Md.) at Stephen Decatur, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Friends, 3:45 p.m.

Sussex Tech at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Newark, 4 p.m. The Ravens start the season on the road against the Yellow Jackets.

Soccer

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Dickinson, 3:45 p.m. The Vikings open the season on the road.

Dover at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. The Raiders face the Division I Senators.

St. Mark’s at Caesar Rodney, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans have to face Division I powerhouse CR on the road in a tough opener.

Archmere at Caravel, 6 p.m. The Buccaneers are the defending Division II champions, but they lost at Archmere in overtime to open last season.

Friday

Archmere at Friends, 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Christian at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.