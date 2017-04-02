By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

CLAYMONT – Archmere trailed Tower Hill, 4-3, after one quarter of the teams’ nonconference boys lacrosse game on April 1. But a natural hat trick from senior Xavier Glavin to open the second gave the Auks a lead they would not relinquish in a 12-7 win.

Glavin’s first goal, and his second of the game, came 4:16 into the second quarter when a pass toward the net hit his stick and deflected past Hillers goalie Michael Gianforcaro. Glavin struck again just 26 seconds later. This time, on a delayed penalty call on Tower Hill, he slipped one through an opening into the net.

Gianforcaro kept the score at 5-4 Archmere a few minutes after that when he stoned the Auks’ Mitchell Moyer on a breakaway. The goalie was not as fortunate when Glavin sidearmed a shot into the net with a Hillers stick pressed up against his face mask. Moyer scored with 1:36 to go before the half, finding the short side of the net from 20 yards out.

Tower Hill’s William Corroon got one back with no time left on the clock, and the Auks took a 7-5 lead into the break.

Colin Hodgson cut Archmere’s advantage to one goal when he scored 1:19 into the third quarter, but the Auks answered with goals by Glavin and Cole Bauer. Glavin would score one more time on a wrap-around shot early in the fourth, and the Auks would go on to victory.

Glavin finished with six goals for the Auks; Bauer and Moyer added two each. The Auks peppered Tower Hill with 40 shots. Connor Smeader finished with six saves. Archmere improved to 4-1 with the win and travels to Wilmington Friends on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

The Hillers were led by Corroon and Jack Okoniewski with a pair of goals apiece. Gianforcaro was stout in goal, saving 14. Tower (2-1) returns home to host Tatnall on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.