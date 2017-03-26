By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

PENNY HILL – The Mount Pleasant Green Knights overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Archmere Auks, 10-6, in nonconference softball on March 25. Green Knights catcher Kelsey Eroh had four hits, including two doubles.

The Auks took advantage of poor fielding to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Green Knights would pick up 10 runs on 10 hits in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to grab the lead. A pair of freshmen had two hits each as Jalia Lawrence and Annalise Jackson got the offense going.

Lawrence came in the fourth inning to pick up the win for Mount. The Auks’ defense made several great plays, including two over-the-shoulder catches by Annie Penrod and Jocelyn Phillips. The Auks (0-2) will travel to St. Elizabeth on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. start. The Green Knights (1-0) host A.I. DuPont on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.