Athletic directors are playing catch-up with the schedule after rain and cold forced the postponement of so many games. There are some good ones on the schedule this week as the boys have reached midseason.Baseball
Monday
St. Elizabeth (5-4) at Newark Charter (2-6), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park
Archmere (6-3) at Red Lion (6-3), 4 p.m. The Lions have won two straight after enduring a three-game losing streak. They will face a stiff test in the Auks, who are smarting after having a five-game winning streak ended over the weekend.
Glasgow (5-3) at St. Thomas More (0-4), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (4-3) at Caravel (6-1), 7 p.m. Two perennial powers meet under the lights in Bear. The Sals are entering game three of perhaps the toughest four-game stretch for any team this season. The Buccaneers won their first six before a surprising home loss this past weekend.
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth at Middletown (6-3), 3:45 p.m.
Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum at Appoquinimink (8-2), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Tatnall (1-7), 3:45 p.m.
Milford (4-5-1) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Friday
Seaford (0-8) at St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (3-5) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mark’s at Smyrna (3-6-1), 11 a.m.
Archmere at Hodgson (7-3), noon
Conrad (5-4) at Salesianum, noon
Lacrosse
Monday
St. Elizabeth (2-3) at St. Georges (2-3), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (4-2) at First State Military (2-4), 4:30 p.m. at Kent County Recreation Center
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth at Conrad (4-2), 3:30 p.m.
Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Salesianum (5-2) at Easton (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Friends (6-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Quakers visit the Auks in what should be a tight battle. Friends won its first six in high-scoring fashion before falling last week against Sanford.
Friends (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (4-2), 4 p.m. at Life Community Church
Friday
Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
James M. Bennett (Md.) vs. Salesianum, 7 p.m. at Wesley College
Saturday
Wilmington Charter (3-2) at Archmere, 11:30 a.m.
St. Mark’s (3-3) vs. Delaware Military Academy (5-2), noon at Kirkwood Soccer Club
Volleyball
Monday
Dickinson (1-5) at Salesianum (6-1), 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (2-0) at St. Mark’s (1-3), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant (0-6) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.
A.I. duPont (0-5) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Mark’s at Concord (1-2), 3:30 p.m.