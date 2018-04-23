By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

Athletic directors are playing catch-up with the schedule after rain and cold forced the postponement of so many games. There are some good ones on the schedule this week as the boys have reached midseason.Baseball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (5-4) at Newark Charter (2-6), 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park

Tuesday

Archmere (6-3) at Red Lion (6-3), 4 p.m. The Lions have won two straight after enduring a three-game losing streak. They will face a stiff test in the Auks, who are smarting after having a five-game winning streak ended over the weekend.

Glasgow (5-3) at St. Thomas More (0-4), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (4-3) at Caravel (6-1), 7 p.m. Two perennial powers meet under the lights in Bear. The Sals are entering game three of perhaps the toughest four-game stretch for any team this season. The Buccaneers won their first six before a surprising home loss this past weekend.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Middletown (6-3), 3:45 p.m.

Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (8-2), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Tatnall (1-7), 3:45 p.m.

Milford (4-5-1) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Friday

Seaford (0-8) at St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (3-5) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Smyrna (3-6-1), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Hodgson (7-3), noon

Conrad (5-4) at Salesianum, noon

Lacrosse

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-3) at St. Georges (2-3), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (4-2) at First State Military (2-4), 4:30 p.m. at Kent County Recreation Center

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at Conrad (4-2), 3:30 p.m.

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (5-2) at Easton (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Friends (6-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Quakers visit the Auks in what should be a tight battle. Friends won its first six in high-scoring fashion before falling last week against Sanford.

Friends (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (4-2), 4 p.m. at Life Community Church

Friday

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

James M. Bennett (Md.) vs. Salesianum, 7 p.m. at Wesley College

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (3-2) at Archmere, 11:30 a.m.

St. Mark’s (3-3) vs. Delaware Military Academy (5-2), noon at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Volleyball

Monday

Dickinson (1-5) at Salesianum (6-1), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (2-0) at St. Mark’s (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant (0-6) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

A.I. duPont (0-5) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s at Concord (1-2), 3:30 p.m.