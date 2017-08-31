By The Dialog

Bishop Malooly has asked all Catholic parishes in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore to take up a special collection this weekend, Sept. 2 and 3, to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

If parishes are not able to take up the collection this weekend, the bishop has asked that the collection take place the following weekend, Sept. 9 and 10.

All donations will go to assist Catholic Charities USA and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in their efforts to help survivors of this historic storm and the resulting flooding.

“The people of the Diocese [of Wilmington] are exceedingly generous,” said Bishop Malooly. “The Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore donated funds totaling more than $1 million to help those in need in the wake of 2004’s Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. We expect the same level of outpouring for our brothers and sisters who are now suffering in Texas.”

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ president, has called for prayers and solidarity with those impacted by the hurricane and tropical storm.