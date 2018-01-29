By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

The final three full weeks before the state tournament begin with a Catholic Conference rematch for the girls, while St. Elizabeth launches a light slate of games on the boys’ side with a trip north.

Girls

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Kent Island, 5 p.m.

Padua (10-4) at Ursuline (6-7), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas take their five-game winning streak a few blocks down the street, where the Raiders will try to defeat their rival for the second time this season.

Tuesday

Red Lion (5-8) at Archmere (7-6), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Delmarva Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) at Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Tome (Md.) at St. Thomas More (10-3), 4 p.m.

Archmere at Concord (8-6), 5:15 p.m.

Padua at Oxford (Pa.), 7:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (11-2)at St. Mark’s (9-5), 7:15 p.m. These Catholic Conference rivals meet for the second time in two weeks. Three Vikings scored in double figures in St. Elizabeth’s win on Jan. 18.

Friday

Ursuline at Conrad (12-2), 7 p.m. Ursuline takes to the road to meet the No. 1-ranked team in Delaware. The Raiders will need to play their best to defeat the talented Red Wolves.

Boys

Monday

St. Elizabeth (9-4) at Concord (3-9), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More (7-6) at Red Lion (10-4), 6:30 p.m.

Archmere (7-6) at Salesianum (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Caravel (8-4) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The Vikings host the Buccaneers in a key nonconference game. Caravel was surprised on Sunday at St. Mark’s, while St. Elizabeth will be playing for the second time in three days.

Thursday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Smyrna (11-2) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. Smyrna, the defending state champion and second-ranked team in the state, brings its high-scoring ways to 18th and Broom streets. Seats are sure to be scarce for this one, so get tickets early.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Sussex Central (2-9), 2:30 p.m.