By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

A few games were played last week coming out of the Christmas break, but the winter weather forced the postponement of several contests involving Catholic schools. The various teams are hoping for better treatment by Mother Nature this week as they get back into the groove.

Boys

Monday

Howard (4-4) at Salesianum (4-3), 7:30 p.m. This is one of the games rescheduled because of the snow, and it should be a good one. Sallies is coming off a home loss on Saturday, and tonight should prove to be another stiff test. The Wildcats feature one of the state’s more dynamic players in Lamar Woody, along with some quality bigs.

Tuesday

ECHS @ DSU (3-2) at St. Thomas More (3-2), 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (7-2) at Archmere (5-3), 6:15 p.m. These two teams met to open the season, and Newark Charter came away with a nine-point win. Slashing forward Justin Thomas leads the Patriots’ attack, while the Auks come at foes with a balanced offense.

Friday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Tatnall (1-5) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Sanford (1-4) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Sals welcome perennial power Sanford to the Father Birkenheuer Gym. The Warriors arrive with 6-7 sophomore forward Jyare Davis and 6-8 freshman forward Nnanna Njoku doing serious damage inside, while Corey Perkins and Hassan Perkins anchor the backcourt. Sanford has played perhaps the toughest schedule of any team in the state thus far.

Saturday

Freire Charter (2-2) at St. Elizabeth (6-2), 2:15 p.m.

Milford (2-2) at St. Mark’s (5-2), 5:30 p.m. This will be Milford’s fourth game of the week, while the Spartans will be playing their first game in seven days.

Sunday

St. Thomas More vs. Math Civics Science Charter (Pa.) at Rowan University, Glassboro, N.J., time TBA.

Girls

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Thomas More (5-1) at ECHS @ DSU (1-6), 5:30 p.m. at the Delaware State University Wellness Center.

Archmere (5-3) at Newark Charter (5-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks take their multi-faceted offensive attack, led by Emma McCann and Catherine McGonigle, to Newark Charter, which is off to a quick start. The Patriots handed St. Georges its first loss in their last game. Their attack is keyed by Emily Ansah, but she has a quality supporting cast.

Ursuline (4-4) at Caravel (3-3), 7:15 p.m. The records do not tell the story of this matchup between two of the best teams in Delaware, who met last spring in the state championship game. Both have played some very good national opponents; this will be just the third in-state for the Raiders and the Buccaneers. Maggie Connolly leads the young Ursuline team, while Caravel has nearly its entire roster back from last season, including scorer Sasha Marvel.

St. Elizabeth (6-0) at Padua (5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Pandas travel to Claymont for an intriguing battle with the Auks. In all but one of their wins, the Pandas have put at least 60 points on the board, but Archmere prides itself on its stingy defense.

Friday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Caravel, 7:15 p.m. It’s the Vikings’ turn to make the trip to Bear for the opportunity to knock off Caravel. This promises to be an up-and-down, high-scoring affair.

St. Thomas More vs. team to be announced at Wilmington Christian School tournament.

Saturday

Padua at Delaware Military, noon.

St. Thomas More vs. team to be announced at Wilmington Christian School tournament.