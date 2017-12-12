By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – The Tatnall Hornets erased a nine-point second-half deficit and defeated Padua, 42-40, on Dec. 11. Kennedy Brown was the hero for Tatnall, hitting a runner as time expired.

This game was a battle of two improved teams from last year and was a back-and forth-affair all night long. Shelby Bailey-Smiley scored all of the Hornets’ 11 points in the first quarter, but they still trailed by one. Bella Julian hit a pair of three-pointers in that quarter, and a bucket by Rachael Delate gave the home team the lead. Camryn Scully beat the Hornets’ defense on three fast-break layups to give the Pandas a 23-19 halftime advantage.

The Pandas opened up a 30-21 lead early in the second half as Scully scored twice more on fast breaks, and Julian hit another three-pointer. That is where Brown took over as she scored seven points to lead a 13-2 Hornets run to end the third quarter. She scored a long two-pointer on an inbounds play with 0.7 seconds left in the quarter to give the visitors a 36-34 lead.

Delate gave the Pandas a 38-37 lead with a basket with 2:30 remaining, but the lead didn’t last long. A triple from Alexia O’Neil put the Hornets in front, 40-38 lead. Delate tied it with a basket with 1:15 remaining, and the Pandas’ defense forced a turnover. Both teams had an offensive possession in the final minute, but a jump ball gave it to the Hornets with eight seconds left. Brown ran some time off the clock, then hit a floater off the glass at the buzzer to steal the road win.

Bailey-Smiley lead the Hornets (4-1) with 18 points, while Brown had 13, all but one in the second half. They will have some time off as their next game is against Smyrna on Dec. 27. The Pandas(2-2) were led by Scully with 13 points; Julian added 11. They host No. 4 Ursuline on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m.